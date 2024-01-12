Exploring new horizons: Vir Das on headlining an actioner

Exploring new horizons: Vir Das on headlining an actioner

Vir Das is preparing to star in a full-on actioner

The Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das is a jack of many trades. The comedian has a notable filmography too. Now, he is gearing up to headline a full-blown actioner which is set to go on floors in 2024. The yet-to-be-titled project will reveal a different side of Das. Fans are quite intrigued about this upcoming project.

Das's take on starring in an actioner

Discussing his leap into the action realm, Das shared, "I've always believed in challenging myself and exploring new horizons. Comedy will always be my first love, but the thrill of stepping into the action genre is a whole new adventure." He also mentioned that preparing for the role is intense, and he's diving headfirst into this thrilling project, eager to deliver something fresh and exhilarating to the audience.

Das's acting career in a nutshell

Das has been acting for over 15 years now. He made his debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Namastey London in 2007. He subsequently went on to do films like Badmaash Company, Love Aaj Kal, Go Goa Gone, and Revolver Rani, among others. His most acclaimed works include Delhi Belly, Santa Banta, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.