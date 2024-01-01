Wedding alert! Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to get married soon

By Isha Sharma 12:03 pm Jan 01, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh will tie the knot with Jackky Bhagnani next month, if reports are to be believed

After dating for the past few years, actor Rakul Preet Singh and her longtime partner-film producer Jackky Bhagnani have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. Per reports, the De De Pyaar De actor will get married to the scion of Pooja Entertainment on February 22 in a destination wedding in Goa. Their marital union will likely be one of the first B-Town weddings of this year!

Couple's pre-wedding break and bachelor party

An insider divulged the details to HT, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate. They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private." "They are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break."

Did you read Singh's birthday wish for Bhagnani?

The couple reportedly went public with their relationship in October 2021 and since then, have been quite vocal about their union. They have often been snapped together at events, screenings, and parties. Recently, on Bhagnani's birthday, Singh wished him on Instagram and wrote, "Your kindness (and) innocence [are] rare to find, your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny...protect all of this [because] they don't make men like you anymore."

Singh on making her relationship public

Last year, the actor opened up on making her relationship public, "Both of us are not from the school of thought that believes in hiding a relationship. I think as adults it's the most natural progression of any human being and it's a fact of life that I wouldn't want to hide." "Do I want to make news with it every time? No. It's a fact of life, that I can also live freely and that's it."

Upcoming projects for the soon-to-be married couple

Both Singh and Bhagnani have some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar this year. This film is a sequel to the 1996 hit that featured Haasan as an elderly freedom fighter/vigilante wrestling corruption. On the other hand, Bhagnani's next production is Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.