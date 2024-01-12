'Hanu-Man' review: Delightful beginning to 'desi' superhero universe

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Hanu-Man' review: Delightful beginning to 'desi' superhero universe

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:29 pm Jan 12, 202403:29 pm

'Hanu-Man' is the first entry in Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe's superhero films

In 2021, we were treated to Minnal Murali, a hit Malayalam superhero film. Cut to 2024, it's time to welcome Prashanth Varma's Hanu-Man, the first of his superhero franchise in the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe. With a mix of mythology, Hanu-Man, despite a few hiccups, is a pleasant watch that caters to the family audience. Originally made in Telugu, it's released in multiple languages.

2/6

A regular superhero story but with mythological twist

Hanu-Man is set in an imaginary village Anjanadri, revolving around Hanumanth (Teja Sajja), his sister Anjamma (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), and his love interest, Meenakshi (Amritha Aiyer). Hanumanth is looked down upon in his village for his stealing habits. He then discovers a rudramani that brings him Lord Hanuman's superpowers. But a dreadful Michael (Vinay Rai) wants his superpowers, beginning a fight between good and bad.

3/6

The film is backed by strong performances

Sajja, with his underdog-turned-superhero character is lovable throughout the film, especially during the action sequences. But Sarathkumar as Anjamma is a real show-stealer in the climax when she stands up for her brother. Another star who'll win you over is Getup Srinu as Kaasi who brings humor to the plate. Rai, as the antagonist, needed more screen time. His character hasn't been explored deeply.

4/6

Makers could have avoided showing a love angle

The film takes its time to set its narrative. Hanu-Man begins with setting its evil antagonist first, before introducing Hanumanth and his life in Anjanadri. What truly worked in the film's favor from the writing perspective is how neatly it's been linked to mythology and two out of eight Chiranjeevis (immortals). But showing Hanumanth-Meenakshi's love story seemed forced; it could have been avoided.

5/6

It's visually pleasing but also disappoints on occasions

The visuals of Anjanadri's bird-eye view are spectacular with white doves flying over the lush-green village situated at a hilltop, facing a huge mountain-cut idol of Lord Hanuman, and divided by a river. Another scene where bullets create an image of Lord Ram is praise-worthy. But the visuals' team failed to show the same magic with the CGI in the climax.

6/6

Kids are going to love it

One thing that worked for me in Hanu-Man is the mythology that keeps coming back from time to time. Its music is also commendable, especially when Hanuman Chalisa is played. Hanu-Man is a Sankranti underdog which is up against Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and has the potential to do well. It's a film that will certainly interest kids. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.