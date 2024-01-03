Box office collection: 'Animal' slows down and struggles for momentum

Box office collection: 'Animal' slows down and struggles for momentum

By Aikantik Bag 10:15 am Jan 03, 2024

'Animal' box office collection

Animal is definitely one of the defining films of 2023. The controversial film marked Ranbir Kapoor's entry into mass cinema and helped him attain the superstar status. After a glorious box office run, the film has slowed down on the fifth week and is currently struggling to hold the fort. The film is slowly inching closer to the Rs. 900 crore mark globally.

Aiming for the Rs. 550 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 51 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 546.89 crore in India. The actioner set a box office standard for 'A' rated films in India. The cast includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

