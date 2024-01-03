Box office collection: 'Salaar' seems focused toward its goal

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Salaar' seems focused toward its goal

By Aikantik Bag 10:14 am Jan 03, 202410:14 am

'Salaar' box office collection

Prashanth Neel is often regarded as of one of the most commercially viable directors after the humongous success of the KGF franchise. The director returned to celluloid with Salaar starring Rebel Star Prabhas. The movie has been on a box office rampage since its release and is now marching toward the Rs. 650 crore mark globally. The film marked the actor's box office return.

2/3

Marching toward Rs. 400 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 7.52 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 369.39 crore in India. The film has a good window until the big Sankranti releases in the second week of January. The cast includes Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Tinnu Anand, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post