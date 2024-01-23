Box office collection: 'Main Atal Hoon' needs momentum for survival

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Main Atal Hoon' needs momentum for survival

By Aikantik Bag 09:55 am Jan 23, 202409:55 am

'Main Atal Hoon' box office collection

Pankaj Tripathi is a major breakout star in Bollywood and is known for his suave and emotional range. From dark gritty roles to madcap comedy, he has been a jack of many shades. His recently released film Main Atal Hoon, a biopic on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in the buzz but has not been able to perform up to expectations.

2/3

Failed to surpass the Rs. 7 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ravi Jadhav directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.45 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The film experienced a huge drop on the first Monday and seeks gradual momentum for survival. With Fighter's release in cards, the film will face steep competition at the box office.

3/3

Twitter Post