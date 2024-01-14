Saif Ali Khan to star in 'Click Shankar': Report

By Isha Sharma 05:51 pm Jan 14, 2024

Saif Ali Khan to reportedly headline 'Click Shankar'

Saif Ali Khan—last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush (2023)—has an exciting slate of films lined up in different stages of production. While the audience awaits the release of these projects, Khan has reportedly signed the dotted line for yet another interesting project! On Sunday, Peeping Moon reported the Omkara actor had signed Junglee Pictures's upcoming thriller Click Shankar, directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan (Maari). It will also mark Mohan's Hindi film debut.

What we know about the project

A source told Peeping Moon, "Click Shankar is a brilliantly written, character-driven subject with a perfect blend of suspense, humor, and emotions." "[Khan] perfectly fits the role and will add...intrigue to the narrative with his sharp charisma and confidence." "It's a role unlike any [he] has played before...there is no way he could have passed up the opportunity to be a part of this incredibly creative and ambitious project. [Khan] will begin shooting for this film in May," they added.

Khan's character suffers from hyperthymesia

Khan has been roped in to essay the role of Shankar Rebeiro, a clever but troubled inspector with hyperthymesia, a condition that forces him to remember every event in his life. Trapped by the ghosts of his past, the story follows Shankar as he is entangled in a mystery that puts his memory to the test. The screenplay is co-written by Binky Mendez and Mohan, while Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta writer Karan Vyas has penned the dialogues.

Medical jargon: This is what condition means

Medical News Today says, "Hyperthymesia is an ability that allows people to remember nearly every event...with great precision." "People may also refer to it as a highly superior autobiographical memory (HSAM). Hyperthymesia is rare, with research identifying only a small number of people with the ability." "Studies on hyperthymesia are ongoing as scientists attempt to understand how the brain processes memories... People with hyperthymesia can recall details relating to past experiences with extreme accuracy," it says.

Junglee Pictures's upcoming projects and Khan's schedule

Click Shankar is part of Junglee Pictures's impressive 2024-25 lineup, featuring multiple projects with acclaimed directors like Jeethu Joseph, Meghna Gulzar, and TJ Gnanavel. Another anticipated project is Sudhanshu Saria's Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew, and Gulshan Devaiah. Meanwhile, Khan has an action-packed 2024 ahead, with a Netflix survival thriller under Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's banner. He is also part of Jr. NTR's pan-India action flick Devara and the investigative drama Kartavya, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.