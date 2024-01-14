'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reveals ADHD diagnosis, journey

By Tanvi Gupta 05:04 pm Jan 14, 202405:04 pm

Kit Harington on new beginning after ADHD diagnosis

Actor Kit Harington, best known as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has opened up about his ADHD diagnosis and mental health struggles on the upcoming wellness podcast The Hidden 20%. The 37-year-old was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, during his rehab for alcoholism in 2019. Per a preview, Harington admitted he initially resisted treatment but later realized its importance, saying, "I managed to forge a new life from there." The neurodivergence podcast is launching on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

Per reports, the sudden fame from GoT negatively impacted Harington's mental health. According to the actor, fans often treated him like his character, which led to psychological scarring. He suffered from alcohol addiction in 2019 after the hit series came to an end and checked into the Privé-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut to recover. While fans hoped for a GoT spin-off featuring Jon Snow, HBO's CEO Casey Bloys earlier confirmed it was not in development.

Harington unveiled past struggles and ADHD diagnosis

The British newspaper, The Times, in an article, provided a preview of the upcoming podcast episode featuring Harington. Speaking to host Ben Branson, he revealed he tried a rehab program before eventually going to an American clinic for his ADHD diagnosis. He also shared a past rehab experience, saying, "I entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there." "I left that pretty quick...said, 'I'll try to deal with this by myself, which didn't work after about four years," Harington added.

Harington's 'rock bottom moment' came in 2018-19

Now sober and "present," Harington is focused on being a father to his two children, a two-year-old son and a daughter (six months), with his wife and GoT co-star, Rose Leslie. Harington and Leslie tied the knot in 2018 after seven years of relationship. Per The Times, the actor acknowledged facing a "breakdown" post-GoT. He also mentioned having his "rock bottom moment" during his 2018-19 stint in the play True West in London's West End.

Actor revealed impact of ADHD on daily life

ADHD is characterized by "an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development," according to the United States (US)'s National Institutes of Mental Health. On the podcast, Harington discussed how it affects his daily life, especially when multitasking or playing with his children. He shared, "My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once," adding that he gets restless and overwhelmed easily.

This helps Harington when he goes into 'freeze mode'

Harington also detailed the challenges of balancing parenting with his acting career, citing difficulty in multitasking. He confessed to feeling overwhelmed and anxious when handling several tasks. But when he goes into a "sort of freeze mode," Harington shared, his wife helps by asking him to shower. "And I go, 'OK,' because it's like my brain short-circuits," he added. After showering, which helps to reset his brain, he "can start the day again," Harington added.