Alec Musser dies at 50: Life and career of late 'All My Children' star

Alec Musser, the Hollywood actor best known for his role in the hit soap opera All My Children, is no more. He was 50. His fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed the news via Instagram, revealing he died at their Del Mar, California home on Saturday (local time). The cause of death remains undisclosed. Press described Musser as a former Abercrombie & Fitch model and praised him as the "best dog dad," assuring their puppy Rue would forever love her dad.

'My heart is so broken'

Press mourned Musser's demise on Instagram, sharing photos of their time together on Stories and writing, "RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken." She continued, "You were the best fiancé I could have ever asked for. I don't think I can drive my wagon anymore." She also posted their 2023 vision board featuring Musser's toned physique. The couple had gotten engaged in 2023 after enjoying a profound six-year relationship.

Adam Sandler mourned Musser's passing

Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Musser in the 2010 film Grown Ups, shared his condolences on social media. He shared, "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone." "Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person," he posted, alongside a still of the actor from the film.

Here's the post shared by Sandler

Musser's fascinating journey from modeling to acting

Born in New York City, Musser graduated from the University of San Diego. He started his career as a model, working with brands and magazines like Abercrombie & Fitch, Cosmopolitan, GQ, and Men's Health. In 2004, he won the second season of SOAPnet's I Wanna Be a Soap Star, with the prize being a role on All My Children. Between 2005 and 2007, he appeared in 43 episodes of AMC as Del Henry.

Other notable appearances and personal life

Musser also appeared in Road to the Altar (2009), Rita Rocks (2009), Grown Ups (2010), The Phantom Executioner (2010), and Desperate Housewives (2011). He recently took a hiatus from Hollywood but remained active on social media, sharing glimpses of his lifestyle and fitness journey on Instagram. Musser's most recent Instagram post shared four days ago, featured a silhouette captured during a surf session. He captioned it, "Silhouette by Baja Winter Twilight."

