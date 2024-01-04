Is Britney Spears working on her next album? Singer reveals

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

Is Britney Spears working on her next album? Singer reveals

By Aikantik Bag 10:18 am Jan 04, 202410:18 am

Britney Spears is not working on a new album

Britney Spears debunked recent claims about her working on a new album in an Instagram post labeling the news as "trash." The pop star made it clear that she has no intentions of making a comeback in the music industry and stated, "I will never return to the music industry!!!" Additionally, she addressed speculations surrounding her memoir, The Woman In Me, being published without her consent, asserting that it's "far from the truth."

2/4

Spears revealed working on 20 songs for other artists

In the same social media update, Spears disclosed her love for songwriting and her role as a ghostwriter for other musicians. Over the past couple of years, she has penned more than 20 songs for other artists. She expressed, "I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!" The singer emphasized that her songwriting is either for fun or for others, but not for herself.

3/4

Spears's recent collaborations with Elton John and will.i.am

Although she has no plans to re-enter the music scene as a performer, Spears's latest contributions include two singles: a 2022 duet with Elton John titled Hold Me Closer, and a collaboration with will.i.am titled Mind Your Business. The latter track was initially recorded for her 2013 album, Britney Jean.

4/4

Instagram Post