'Nashville' to 'The Player': Robert Altman's best movies

By Namrata Ganguly

Robert Altman's best directed movies

The Hollywood filmmaker and screenwriter Robert Altman began his career by helming episodes of television shows, operas, and stage productions. He went on to win a Primetime Emmy award and earned seven Oscar nominations throughout his career. Altman's movies traverse genres, offering an unparalleled exploration of human relationships, societal dynamics, and the complexities of American life. Check out some of his top films below.

'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Altman's McCabe & Mrs. Miller is a hauntingly poetic western that subverts genre conventions. Starring Warren Beatty and Julie Christie, the film unfolds in the icy landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, where a gambler and a brothel madam build a community. Altman's atmospheric direction and Leonard Cohen's evocative soundtrack create a mesmerizing, introspective portrayal of love, greed, and the harsh realities of frontier life.

'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

The neo-noir thriller The Long Goodbye reimagines Raymond Chandler's detective Philip Marlowe in a modern Los Angeles setting. Elliott Gould delivers a unique and cynical portrayal of Marlowe, navigating through a convoluted mystery. Altman's direction challenges genre conventions, creating a complex narrative with sharp social commentary. The film's stylistic choices and Gould's performance contribute to its enduring cult status.

'Nashville' (1975)

Nashville is a sprawling, multi-character mosaic that delves into the interconnected lives of musicians, politicians, and locals in the country music scene. The film, with its ensemble cast and overlapping narratives, offers a vivid portrayal of American culture and politics. Altman's improvisational style, coupled with the film's exploration of identity and celebrity, solidifies it as a groundbreaking cinematic achievement.

'3 Women' (1977)

The psychological drama film 3 Women is a dreamlike exploration of identity and interpersonal dynamics. Starring Shelley Duvall, Sissy Spacek, and Janice Rule, the film revolves around three women whose lives become entangled in mysterious ways. Set in a dusty California desert town, Altman's surreal narrative and visual poetry create an enigmatic atmosphere, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

'The Player' (1992)

The Player is a satirical and metafictional take on Hollywood's inner workings. Tim Robbins stars as a studio executive who becomes entangled in a murder plot. Altman's biting commentary, delivered with a touch of noir, explores the amorality of the film industry. With its clever script and ensemble cast, it remains a sharp and entertaining critique of Hollywood culture.