'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor Jesse Plemons's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor Jesse Plemons's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 07:18 pm Jan 03, 202407:18 pm

Jesse Plemons's best movies and shows

Beginning as a child artist, Jesse Plemons gained prominence with his performance in the acclaimed television show Friday Night Lights. Following this, in the span of over a decade, the actor has appeared in the iconic television show Breaking Bad and several blockbuster Hollywood films and eventually won his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.

2/6

'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Plemons's portrayal of Landry Clarke in the sports drama series Friday Night Lights is a standout performance in the ensemble cast. As a loyal and endearing friend, Plemons infuses Landry with a relatable charm, humor, vulnerability, and chemistry. He brings authenticity to Landry's character as he transforms from a sidekick to a fully realized, multidimensional individual and becomes one of the most integral parts.

3/6

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

In I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Plemons delivers a haunting performance as Jake, a character caught in the surreal and psychologically complex narrative. Plemons's portrayal captures the unsettling atmosphere of the film, blending a sense of unease with a poignant exploration of identity. His nuanced expressions and subtle shifts contribute to the eerie, thought-provoking atmosphere that defines Charlie Kaufman's enigmatic work.

4/6

'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

In Campion's The Power of the Dog, Plemons delivers a compelling performance as George Burbank. Plemons navigates the complexities of his character's relationships with subtlety, playing a pivotal role in the film's intricate exploration of masculinity, family dynamics, and hidden emotions. His nuanced portrayal adds depth to the narrative, contributing to the film's overall impact and critical acclaim.

5/6

'Judas and the Black Messiah' (2021)

Plemons's performance in Judas and the Black Messiah is a testament to his versatility as an actor. As FBI agent Roy Mitchell, Plemons brings a complex layer to the narrative, navigating the moral dilemmas within the Bureau. His nuanced portrayal adds depth to the film, contributing to its intense and thought-provoking exploration of power, betrayal, and the fight for justice.

6/6

'Killers of the Flower Moon' (2023)

In Martin Scorsese-directed brand new crime drama film Killers of the Flower Moon, Plemons has received widespread critical acclaim for bringing depth and authenticity to his character FBI agent Tom White, contributing to the film's exploration of the Osage Indian murders and the birth of the FBI. Plemons's involvement adds to the high expectations for this historical thriller.