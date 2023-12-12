Paddington Bear: Beloved British icon to shine in musical adaptation

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Paddington Bear: Beloved British icon to shine in musical adaptation

By Tanvi Gupta 05:52 pm Dec 12, 202305:52 pm

'Paddington: The Musical' is set to premiere in 2025

Britain's most cherished Paddington Bear is gearing up for a musical adaptation, named Paddington: The Musical (working title), reported Variety. This exciting project is a collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions, Studiocanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions, representing Universal Music United Kingdom. The show, set to premiere in 2025, will be based on Michael Bond's iconic books and the award-winning film series by Studiocanal and Heyday Films.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Paddington Bear—a beloved fictional character in children's literature—made his debut in 1958, in the book A Bear Called Paddington by British author Bond. With over 20 books, Paddington's tales have transcended borders, translated into 30 languages with 70 titles, boasting a global sales figure of over 30M copies. Adapted for TV in 1966, the character achieved cinematic success with BAFTA-nominated films, Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017). Filming for the third installment, Paddington in Peru, commenced in July.

3/5

Meet the creative team behind 'Paddington: The Musical'

Paddington: The Musical celebrates the 65th anniversary of the first Paddington book. The musical's tunes and lyrics are being crafted by Tom Fletcher—founding member of the English pop-rock band McFly. Meanwhile, Olivier Award-winning playwright Jessica Swale is working on the script, and Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things) will direct. The team is currently conducting workshops as part of the development process.

4/5

Producers shared vision for 'Paddington's stage debut

Producers are thrilled to bring Paddington Bear to life on stage. They shared, "The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another." Ann Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal, chimed in, expressing delight at seeing the beloved character take center stage.

5/5

Do you know the history of Paddington, the bear?

Popularized post-World War II, Paddington Bear drew inspiration from author Bond's wartime memories of evacuees and refugees. Bond, who witnessed child evacuees during the war, channeled those experiences into Paddington's character. Beginning in the peaceful jungle of Peru, Paddington faces adversity as his home is destroyed. Forced to seek refuge in London, he encounters a less-than-welcoming city until the compassionate Brown family changes his fate.