Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault: Everything about case

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 17, 2023 | 07:28 pm 3 min read

British comedian-actor Russell Brand faces serious sexual allegations

Comedian-actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, according to a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches. Four women have reported instances of assault that occurred between 2006 and 2013 during Brand's tenure as a presenter for BBC and Channel 4 and later a Hollywood actor. Here, we explain the entire case.

But first, who is Brand?

A comedian known for his extravagant style, Brand began his career in comedy before becoming a presenter in the UK in the early 2000s. After hosting numerous shows, he got his breakthrough in Hollywood with Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008). Throughout his career, Brand has consistently stirred controversy due to his promiscuous lifestyle, drug use, provocative conduct, and his two-year marriage to Katy Perry.

Channel 4 aired documentary 'Russell Brand: In Plain Sight'

Channel 4 aired a documentary on Saturday—featuring a 90-minute exposé on Brand. Four women provided on-the-record testimonies. The program also revisited a book authored by Brand's ex-girlfriend, Jordan Martin, who detailed an alleged assault by Brand in it. Although Martin chose not to participate in the documentary, she reiterated her account. Channel 4 disclosed that its Dispatches team had been investigating Brand since 2019.

Take a look at documentary by 'Channel 4'

Allegations leveled by four women against Brand

In the documentary, one woman recounted her experience as a 16-year-old teenager in 2006 when she entered into a relationship with Brand—who was 30 at the time. She said Brand's behavior gradually turned abusive. Two women shared allegations of assault that occurred in 2012 and 2013 in Los Angeles. The fourth woman asserted that Brand had exposed himself at Channel 4 in the early-2000s.

Documentary questioned BBC's failure to investigate Brand's conduct off-camera

One of the assertions made in the documentary was that the BBC failed to conduct thorough investigations into complaints about the actor's off-camera conduct. In response, BBC said on Saturday that their actions—notably Brand's resignation following a controversial radio segment in 2008—demonstrated their commitment to addressing complaints seriously. However, the broadcaster cited data protection regulations as the reason preventing them from disclosing specific complaints.

Brand denied all allegations, stating, 'There's a serious, concerted agenda'

Notably, the reports and documentary surfaced following a video statement issued by the 48-year-old actor on Friday, in which he vehemently denied what he referred to as "very serious criminal allegations." In his statement, Brand emphasized, "The relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual," further adding, "It's been clear to me...there's a serious and concerted agenda to control...these kind of voices."

Here is the full video of Brand

Brand dropped by his agent amid accusations: Report

Meanwhile, Brand has reportedly been dropped by his agent, Tavistock Wood. This action was taken by it three years after being made aware of allegations regarding Brand's involvement with a 16-year-old girl. Tavistock Wood told Deadline, "Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand."

