Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 17, 2023 | 06:12 pm 4 min read

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli in a still from 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley,' directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

Priyanshu Painyuli most famously starred as an antagonist in Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. But he became an overnight sensation after Mirzapur 2, where he played Robin's character. His takiya kalam, "Yeh Bhi Theek Hai," became an iconic dialogue. He is now gearing up for SonyLIV's series Charlie Chopra, which starts streaming on September 27. Ahead of its release, here's our exclusive chat with Painyuli.

How did you land the role?

I was first locked for a Vishal Bhardwaj show with Wamiqa Gabbi as my co-lead. But the show didn't take off. Since then, I have been in touch with Bhardwaj. Since the time I started watching movies, I knew I wanted to work with Bhardwaj. When I was told about the show and the cast, I knew it was a dream project for me.

Tell us about your character

I'm playing Sitaram, a journalist who joins Charlie in her investigation. I've always seen these journalist characters in detective thrillers, and they have always intrigued me. Sitaram is a witty character; it's something I haven't attempted before. I've gone all out for the character in the sense of being funny. Sitaram is cunning but also has a dark secret.

Things you observed about Bhardwaj as a director

Actors do tend to prep before they begin filming, but when you're working with Bhardwaj, don't go 100% prepared because it'll block your mind. He is a playground to work with and someone who knows his script very well - from music to direction. How he plays with the script is amazing. There's so much to learn from him, the genius that he is.

Your favorite among the senior cast

It's tough. They are all so different from each other. You have to see how Neena Gupta functions. She is a firecracker. I've learned new things from each one of them, including Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Gulshan Grover is so humble, he taught me humility. When we were traveling, the way he conducted himself with the fans was so beautiful.

Do chances of being overshadowed by an ensemble bother you?

If you have seen Bharadwaj's past movies, he has always gone for an ensemble cast. Most of his characters are memorable. Here, there's a long range of actors of different age groups, too. But every character has its own space. You don't feel you're getting overshadowed by anyone because it's Vishal sir. I was very secure because every character had got its due.

Your reaction to 'Yeh Bhi Theek Hai' becoming a success

I didn't expect the dialogue will become such a rage. It stuck with me. Even now, when I put up a normal Instagram post, people comment saying "Yeh Bhi Theek Hai." A director once told me that it is after a very long time that such a line has stayed with the audience. I felt very great that people have liked it so much.

Do you have any update on 'Mirazpur 3'?

The shooting for Mirzapur 3 has already been completed. The web series is in the post-production stage at the moment. However, I am not very sure when they are planning to release it on the platform (Amazon Prime Video). I can assure you that there is something very surprisingly shocking that the audience can expect to watch once the series has been released.

What's next on your wishlist as an actor?

There is a wishlist of directors I want to work with, including Anurag Kashyap, who said will write a good script for me. I also wish to work with Mani Ratnam and Rajkumar Hirani someday. I would also like to work with new and young directors. In terms of scripts, I want to do films that involve a lot of dancing, romance, and comedy.

After 'Extraction,' do you have any other international projects?

I have done the Russo brothers' Extraction, which starred Hemsworth in the lead. But now, I want to do more international projects, for which I have been trying. I did miss out on some global options last year because of the Indian commitments I had and because the makers required my longer time abroad. I'm definitely looking forward to more titles internationally.

