Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London

May 17, 2023

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja was the eldest of the 4 Hinduja brothers (Photo credit: Hinduja Group)

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the chairman of the multinational conglomerate Hinduja Group, reportedly passed away in London on Wednesday. He was 87. The British billionaire had been facing health-related issues for some time, said multiple reports. Notably, he was the primary shareholder of the Hinduja Group. To recall, his wife, Madhu Hinduja, died on January 6, 2023, in London at the age of 82.

Hinduja was reportedly the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers, the other three being Gopichand Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, and Ashok Hinduja. Following his demise, his family has issued a statement saying, "Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok, and the whole Hinduja family, with a heavy heart, regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr. SP Hinduja, today."

"A titan amongst his peers, SP Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group's founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart," the Hinduja family's statement further said.

Hinduja was born in Karachi, undivided India, on November 28, 1935. His father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, founded the Hinduja Group in Mumbai in 1914. After his studies, Hinduja reportedly began his career with his father's textile and trading businesses. With a £28.4B estimated net worth, he and Gopichand were named the United Kingdom (UK)'s richest by the Sunday Times Rich List in May 2022.