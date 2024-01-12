Vikramaditya Motwane to direct Ayushmann Khurrana in Sourav Ganguly biopic

By Aikantik Bag 04:54 pm Jan 12, 2024

Sourav Ganguly biopic to go on floors in 2024

Get ready for a cinematic treat, as Ayushmann Khurrana is set to portray legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic! This biopic has been in the buzz for a long time and now a Peeping Moon report suggests that the adept Vikramaditya Motwane has been roped in to helm the project. The project is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their Luv Films banner.

The project will start filming in 2024

An insider stated, "Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg have hit a six by bringing together Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikramaditya Motwane." The official announcement is expected soon. While the shooting schedule hasn't been finalized, it's believed that the film will begin production in the latter half of 2024.

Motwane was the first choice of producers: Report

The report also stated that Motwane was approached to direct the biopic initially but he stepped aside to focus on other projects. The filmmakers then considered Tamil director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, but that collaboration fell through. It's unclear what brought Motwane back on board, but he is already working hard and quite eager to bring Ganguly's inspiring story to life on the big screen in the most creative way possible.