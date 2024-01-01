'KWK' promo: Janhvi Kapoor's slip-up about boyfriend; Khushi's dating revelations

By Tanvi Gupta 12:45 pm Jan 01, 202412:45 pm

Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor set to grace 'Koffee With Karan' S08!

Get ready for some sisterly bonding and juicy gossip as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor—daughters of the late Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor—spill the beans on Koffee With Karan S08. In a recent promo, the sisters were seen dishing on family secrets and their love lives. Janhvi accidentally disclosed having rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya on her speed dial, while Khushi spoke about her Koffee debut following her appearance in The Archies.

Why does this story matter?

KWK's S08 distinguishes itself by featuring celebrities with special ties. The most recent episode featured the enchanting duo of Sharmila Tagore and her son Saif Ali Khan, exuding old-world charm. Previous guests on the iconic couch included power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, brother duo Bobby-Sunny Deol, and the dynamic pairing of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The season also showcased strong bonds of friendship, such as Ajay Devgn with Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra alongside Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi's 'preparation' and Khushi's hilarious reply to dating rumors

In the lively promo, Janhvi spilled the tea on her "show prep." She shared an unconventional approach of rapid-fire questioning by friends at a party, revealing how Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda thought Janhvi "is not ready" and "should not go." Meanwhile, when host Karan Johar quizzed Khushi about dating rumors with The Archies co-star Vedang Raina, she playfully replied, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where they say, 'Om and I are just good friends.'"

Janhvi's epic slip about rumored boyfriend!

During a quiz segment, Johar asks Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial. She answers, "Papa, Khushu, and Shik...hu," quickly realizing she's said too much. Pahariya—Janhvi's rumored partner—is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. In the same segment, Karan asks Khushi to name three men her sister has dated, but before she can respond, Janhvi sternly says, "There are only three guys...and, stick to it," and warns her not to reveal any names.

'Don't end up liking the same guy'—Janhvi's advice to Khushi

Toward the end of the promo, Karan asks Janhvi what advice she'd give to her sister while working with Ananya Panday. Janhvi jokingly replies, "Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guy." On the career front, Khushi is said to be working on a love story with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal and has upcoming roles in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Devara.

