Snoop Dogg to join NBC's Olympics coverage in Paris

Jan 01, 2024

NBC partners with Snoop Dogg for Paris 2024 coverage

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to join NBCUniversal's primetime coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Starting on July 26, the rapper will deliver regular updates for the Olympics primetime show on NBC and Peacock. The news broke during Sunday Night Football's halftime show, which featured Dogg in a promo video alongside US Olympians Sunisa Lee (gymnastics), A'ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarding), and Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball).

Why does this story matter?

NBCUniversal is experimenting with fresh concepts for its primetime Olympics coverage, aiming to set apart the content shown to TV viewers at night. With all Olympic events being broadcast live on Peacock, there's a push to create a new kind of spectacle for sports fans. Dogg's involvement follows a similar move in 2016 when Leslie Jones—a former Saturday Night Live cast member—was invited to appear during NBC's coverage of the Rio Olympics.

Take a look at the announcement video here

What will be the rapper's role in the Olympics coverage?

Throughout the event, Dogg will collaborate with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico, offering his distinctive insights on the happenings in the French capital. He'll explore famous landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and meet with athletes. Dogg reportedly said, "We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever..."

Dogg's previous success with Olympics commentary

This isn't Dogg's first foray into Olympics coverage. Earlier, he partnered with comedian Kevin Hart to commentate on Peacock during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, revealed that Dogg's previous Olympics commentary garnered "tens of millions of views." She continued, "That performance alone has earned Dogg a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris."

In detail: Paris Olympics 2024 to showcase iconic landmarks

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the city's third time hosting the Games (previously in 1900 and 1924), and organizers are devising ways to spotlight Paris during the event. Competitions are planned near iconic Parisian landmarks, such as beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. NBC and Peacock will be NBCUniversal's primary platforms for its coverage of the games, which are scheduled for July 26-August 11.