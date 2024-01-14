Varun Dhawan shared 'VD 18' 'muhurat' glimpses: All about film

Varun Dhawan shared 'VD 18' 'muhurat' glimpses: All about film

By Tanvi Gupta 07:03 pm Jan 14, 202407:03 pm

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in 'VD 18' alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi

On Sunday, Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan offered fans a sneak peek into the muhurat pooja of his upcoming action flick, tentatively titled VD 18. The actor posted a video from the event, promising to reveal the official title soon. Directed by A Kaleeswaran, aka Kalees, and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Priya Atlee, the action-thriller stars Dhawan alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Here's what we know about this project.

Why does this story matter?

VD 18 marks Dhawan's first collaboration with the acclaimed director Atlee, who is basking in the success of Jawan (2023), featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Not just that, it will also be National Film Award recipient Suresh's debut in Bollywood. Likely to have a theatrical release later this year (reportedly in May), VD 18 has fans eagerly awaiting updates, especially the official title announcement. Dhawan's last theatrical release was Bhediya (2022).

'Title reveal soon': Dhawan teased fans

The VD 18 makers also shared the pooja video on the occasion of Makara Sankranti/Pongal. Dhawan wrote, "Please shower your blessings on this project close to our hearts. Exciting news coming soon!" Besides Dhawan and Suresh, Gabbi will be featured as one of the leads. It will be a major project for Gabbi, who has earned acclaim with OTT projects like Khufiya and Jubilee, among others, in recent years.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Behind the scenes: Kalees's directorial debut, Thaman's involvement

Kalees—who previously assisted Atlee in direction—is making his Bollywood directorial debut with VD 18. Additionally, music composer Thaman is set to make his full-fledged Hindi film debut with it. Though Thaman has composed the title track for Golmaal Again (2017) and the theme song for Simmba (2018), he has largely steered clear of Hindi films. Word on the street is that Thaman is pouring his heart into VD 18's album, creating both the film's background score and around five tracks.

Is 'VD 18' remake of this Tamil blockbuster?

Rumor has it that VD 18 is the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, which stars Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If true, the film will follow a former cop who assumes a new identity and moves to a tranquil area to safeguard his family. However, when his enemies abduct his daughter, he must reveal his true self and save her. This gripping cop drama would also be Dhawan's first portrayal of a police officer.