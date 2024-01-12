Box office collection: 'Salaar' aims for gradual momentum
Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most sought-after actors in India and even after a string of flops, he always has a thriving pipeline. However, the recently released actioner Salaar has turned his fate as this became a much-needed commercial success for the superstar. The movie has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 700 crore mark globally and is raking in quite decently.
Interesting weekend lies ahead for the film
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 401.6 crore in India. The makers have an interesting weekend ahead as it marks the release of big Sankranti films. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others.