'Dunki' vs 'Salaar' box office: Prabhas starrer dominates battle

By Tanvi Gupta 11:23 am Dec 31, 202311:23 am

Box office collection: 'Salaar' vs 'Dunki'

In a clash of cinematic titans, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas's Salaar stormed the box office with back-to-back releases on December 21 and 22, respectively. The 10-day trajectory of these films reveals a clear dominance by Salaar, boasting substantial domestic collections nearing the Rs. 350 crore mark. Meanwhile, Dunki aims to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in the coming days. Here is a breakdown of each film's collection.

Day 9: 'Salaar' rakes an estimated Rs. 12.5cr

After a decent second Friday (day eight) with earnings of Rs. 9.62cr, Salaar experienced a surge in collections on Saturday (day nine), reaching an impressive Rs. 12.5cr (early estimates), per industry trade tracker Sacnilk. These numbers propelled the film's total domestic collection to a substantial Rs. 329.62cr. Notably, the film achieved a remarkable 38.01% Telugu occupancy and a solid 22.84% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, reflecting its continued success.

Meanwhile, 'Dunki' faces tough competition at the box office

In contrast, Khan-led Dunki trails Salaar with a notable gap. On Saturday (day 10), the drama film garnered an estimated Rs. 9.25cr, contributing to its total domestic collection of Rs. 176.47cr. The film registered an overall 28.11% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki continues its cinematic journey with discernible performance disparities.

Overview of 'Dunki' and 'Salaar'

SRK headlines Dunki with a stellar cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. On the other hand, Prabhas leads Salaar with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Bobby Simha. Dunki delves into friends navigating a backdoor route to migrate to another country, while Salaar unfolds a gripping saga in the fictional crime-ridden city of Khansaar.

'Ugly Christmas': Prashanth Neel addresses 'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' clash

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Salaar's director Prashant Neel addressed the perceived rivalry between his film and Hirani's Dunki. He clarified, "We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves." Neel emphasized that the two movies aren't in a cricket match against each other.

