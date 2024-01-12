Sakshi Tanwar's birthday: Titles that made her a household name

Sakshi Tanwar's birthday: Titles that made her a household name

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:26 am Jan 12, 2024

Sakshi Tanwar gained popularity as Parvati in Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

Not many are aware that Sakshi Tanwar once wanted to become an Indian Administrative Service officer and not an actor. Tanwar was preparing for the competitive examinations when she was offered to host a show on Doordarshan. Since then, there has been no looking back for Tanwar who turned 51 on Friday. On her birthday, here's looking back at some of her best titles.

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

Tanwar's first big break came with Ektaa Kapoor's daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii featuring her and Kiran Karmarkar in the leading roles. With Parvati Agrawal's character, Tanwar became an instant star in the television industry. The television serial aired for eight years from 2000 to 2008 on Sony TV and was directed by Arvind Babbal, Anil V. Kumar, and Partho Mitra.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'

After tasting success with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tanwar did another hit television serial with Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In this series, Tanwar played Priya Kapoor's role opposite actor Ram Kapoor who played a Mumbai-based business tycoon of the same name. The serial was reprised for two more seasons, which featured Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead.

'Dangal'

Having done many TV serials and films, Tanwar's first big Bollywood project came with Aamir Khan-led Dangal. The 2016 blockbuster film is a biopic on amateur wrestler Mahavir Phogat (Khan) who trained his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become champion international female wrestlers. Tanwar was cast opposite Khan as Daya Shobha Kaur, the wife of Mahavir.

'Mai - A Mother's Rage'

In 2022, Tanwar took everyone by surprise with her web series Mai - A Mother's Rage. The Netflix series, created by Atul Mongia and jointly directed by Anshai Lal and Mongia, featured Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prashant Narayanan, Raima Sen, and others. The series follows the story of a mother who tries to find out the real reason behind her daughter's death.