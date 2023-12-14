'Ankur' to 'Mandi': Shyam Benegal's best films

By Namrata Ganguly 09:04 am Dec 14, 202309:04 am

With eight National Awards, the veteran Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal is touted to be one of the most influential filmmakers. His movies are known for mirroring several social issues existing in the society. Among numerous accolades, he has received India's highest award in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On his 89th birthday, check out his best works below.

'Ankur' (1974)

The National Award-winning film Ankur explores the complex social dynamics of rural India. The narrative unfolds as the lives of Surya and Saru intersect with the arrival of lowered-caste Laxmi, exposing the deep-rooted societal issues of caste and gender. The film, marked by powerful performances and poignant storytelling, is a compelling portrayal of oppression and resistance in a traditional society.

'Nishant' (1975)

Benegal delivered yet another National Award-winning film Nishant that delves into the harrowing consequences of power abuse in a small village. The narrative unfolds with the abduction and eventual abuse of the school teacher's wife, highlighting the pervasive tyranny of the ruling family. It serves as a stark commentary on societal injustice, oppression, and the struggle for justice in rural India.

'Manthan' (1976)

Inspired by Verghese Kurien's milk cooperative movement, Manthan follows veteran doctor Dr. Rao (Girish Karnad) who visits a village to establish a milk cooperative society. However, this angers Sarpanch (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) and Mishraji (Amrish Puri), an affluent businessman. Still, Dr. Rao manages to fulfill his goal of making the villagers self-sufficient with the help of Bindu (Smita Patil) and Bhola (Naseeruddin Shah).

'Kalyug' (1981)

The crime drama film Kalyug is a modern-day adaptation of the Mahabharata, exploring the complexities of family, power, and morality in a corporate setting. The film follows the interwoven lives of two related business families, depicting a contemporary tale of betrayal, ambition, and ethical dilemmas. It stars Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Raj Babbar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Puri, among others.

'Mandi' (1983)

Inspired by Ghulam Abbas's classic Urdu short story Aanandi, the National Award-winning film Mandi unfolds in the fictional town of Kotwalpur, exploring the lives of women working in a brothel. The narrative intertwines the personal and political, examining the dynamics of power, morality, and survival. It confronts societal norms, offering a complex portrayal of the individuals caught in the crossfire of tradition and change.