Rebel Star Prabhas is back at the box office with a bang! After a string of commercial duds, the superstar has found his ground with the actioner Salaar. The movie is currently marching toward the Rs. 700 crore mark globally. Over the weekend, the film experienced slight growth and has a good window until the big Pongal releases this week.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 5.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 392.94cr in India. The makers will aim to maximize the collection on weekdays. The film received favorable reviews from critics too. The cast includes Sriya Reddy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

