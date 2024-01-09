Box office collection: 'Devil' struggles for gradual momentum

Telugu films have a nationwide presence for their over-the-top storytelling and entertaining theatricals. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram enjoys a decent fan following among the Telugu cinephiles and his recent actioner Devil: The British Secret Agent has been raking in decently. The movie has a slight disadvantage after being pitted against Prabhas's Salaar but the film is trying to hold the fort.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abhishek Nama directorial earned Rs. 44 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.32 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon, Edward Sonnenblick, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourozi, Satya, Srikanth Iyengar, and Annu Abhirami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Abhishek Pictures.

