Fans outraged over Lee Sun-kyun's suspected suicide; allege harassment, bullying

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Fans outraged over Lee Sun-kyun's suspected suicide; allege harassment, bullying

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 07:07 pm Dec 27, 202307:07 pm

'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun (48) was found dead inside his car

The untimely death of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for the Academy Award-winning 2019 film Parasite, on Wednesday shocked his fans and colleagues alike. He died by suspected suicide amid an investigation into his alleged involvement in a drug abuse case. Since the news surfaced, his fans have been expressing outrage, claiming Lee was subjected to intense scrutiny, harassment, and humiliation.

2/6

Actor's death sparked public outrage

Heartbroken fans took to social media to express their anger and dismay over the actor's death. A source close to Lee reportedly claimed he was constantly under surveillance and was targeted every day due to the ongoing drug case. One fan wrote, "What's crazy...is that man tested negative for drugs in like 3 rounds of investigation and they still was not letting up (sic)."

3/6

Fan claimed Lee was bullied and blackmailed

Reacting to his death, another fan of Lee wrote, "This man was bullied, blackmailed, and humiliated until he reached his limits while convicted rapists and sexual offenders are only given at least a year of imprisonment in South Korea." "They harassed him over drug allegations for months...treated him like a damn criminal and this is the result...I'm devastated..he was a brilliant actor," they added.

4/6

Outrage over South Korea's 'bullying culture'

Some fans were also particularly angered by South Korea and its alleged "bullying culture." Calling out the country over the same, a netizen stated, "Pray for the [South Korean] media & online [netizen] culture that harasses and shame people endlessly for minor transgressions." "This pissed me off so bad, [South Korea] needs to do something about its harassment and bullying culture," wrote another user.

5/6

Agency asks fans to 'refrain from spreading false facts'

Lee had been under investigation for suspected drug abuse use since October 2023. His agency, HODU&U Entertainment, issued a statement urging fans to "refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation or speculation and malicious reports based on them so that the deceased's final journey will be in peace." "The funeral will be held quietly with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance."

6/6

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).