Elvish Yadav slaps man, defends action

'Bigg Boss' fame Elvish Yadav slaps man, says 'no regret'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:47 pm Feb 12, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has captured headlines, this time for slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant on Sunday. The confrontation started when the man allegedly insulted Yadav. Addressing the situation, the YouTuber clarified in an audio statement, "I am not interested in fighting or slapping someone." "I click photos with whoever asks, but if you make a personal remark, I don't spare them either," he added.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Hailing from Gurugram, Haryana, Yadav is a YouTuber, streamer, and singer who gained fame for winning the second season of BB OTT, making history as the first wild card contestant to achieve this feat. Certainly, he is also familiar with controversies. He recently made headlines when content creator Kusha Kapila disclosed she had blocked him on social media after he referred to her as "Sasti Kareena Kapoor Khan (a Kareena rip-off)."

Controversy

First, find out how the altercation started

The video shot at a high-profile eatery, captures Yadav delivering a slap to an unidentified individual seated at a different table among other people. Media reports indicate that the altercation originated from "inappropriate comments aimed at Yadav's family by the other party." Echoing this, Yadav's fan account also claimed that the individual was abusing Yadav's mother, which provoked him into a physical altercation.

Twitter Post

This is the video shared by Yadav's fan account

Statement

'He hurled abuse and I reacted in my style': Yadav

In response to the circulating footage, a user on X/Twitter shared a brief audio clip featuring Yadav defending his actions. In the clip, he states, "As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It's not that we've done anything wrong. This was personal." "He took a personal dig at me...I went and slapped him. I don't have any regrets." "Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuse and I reacted in my style."

Twitter Post

Here's the audio clip

Previous controversies

When Yadav faced legal troubles for use of snake venom

This recent incident adds to Yadav's growing list of controversies. Previously, he faced legal issues related to the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, resulting in an FIR filed by the Noida Police. The police, responding to a complaint by People For Animals (PFA), conducted raids recovering nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom. Subsequently, Yadav underwent extensive questioning by the police for several hours.