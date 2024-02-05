Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray are slaying at the Grammy Awards 2024

By Aikantik Bag 09:01 am Feb 05, 202409:01 am

What's the story The Grammy Awards 2024 has been one of the most followed and anticipated award ceremonies around the globe and the ardent music lovers are monitoring every minute updates. This year, the global popstars Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray came together to sweep fans over their feet. From record nominations to attending the event together, the duo is doing everything right!

Excitement

Both are locking horns in two big categories

Reports stated that the duo would be seated together at the prestigious ceremony which excited the fans. Taking it a notch higher, the singers posed on the red carpet together. Interestingly, both posed for Cole Walliser's GlamBOT, too. Swift has received six nods whereas Del Ray received five at the Grammys 2024. They are competing in Album and Song of the Year categories.

