Yeo Jin-goo might lead the historical rom-com K-drama 'Saeraenadae'

By Aikantik Bag 03:13 pm Jan 22, 202403:13 pm

'Saeraenadae' is currently in casting stage

Buzz is building around South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna), who is reportedly in talks for a starring role in the upcoming historical rom-com drama Saeraenadae, according to industry insiders. Set in a virtual Joseon, this captivating love story will follow a prince seeking happiness beyond his kingdom and a young woman from a humble background striving for success.

Yeo has been offered lead role of Prince Park Yeong

After a series of media speculations, Yeo's agency, J Full Entertainment said, "Saeraenadae is one of the projects that he received an offer for." Reportedly, Yeo has been approached for the lead role of Park Yeong, a Joseon prince who goes incognito as a reclusive, unemployed man. Actor Jo Byeong-gyu was previously in discussions for the part but ultimately turned it down.

Notable works of Yeo

Since his 2005 film debut in Sad Movie, Yeo has graced the screen in numerous projects, including dramas like Il Ji Mae, Ja Myung Go, Giant, and The Moon Embracing the Sun. The talented actor gained recognition with his first lead role in Hwayi: A Monster Boy and continued to solidify his status as a protagonist with films such as Shoot Me in the Heart and 1987, as well as dramas Hotel Del Luna, and Beyond Evil.