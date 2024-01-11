Happy birthday, Sukumar! Allu Arjun pens note for 'Sukku Darling'

By Aikantik Bag 04:27 pm Jan 11, 202404:27 pm

Icon Star Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated crime drama Pushpa 2. The director of the film Sukumar turned 54 on Thursday and the actor took to social media and wrote a heartwarming post. Arjun posted some photos he clicked of the director and penned, "Some of the pics I clicked & Edited of u. You look your best now. Happy Birthday."

Arjun and Sukumar's journey from 'Arya' to 'Pushpa 2'

In another birthday post, Arjun called Sukumar, "Sukku Darling." The dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar first joined forces in 2004 with Arya and later reunited for Arya 2 in 2009. Their most recent project is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is slated for August 15 release. The first film fetched Arjun a National Award and was a massive box office success.

