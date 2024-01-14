David O Russell to direct Selena in Linda Ronstadt biopic

By Isha Sharma 12:47 pm Jan 14, 202412:47 pm

David O Russell is attached to Linda Ronstadt biopic

Selena Gomez is set to star as legendary songster Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic based on the latter's 2013 memoir, Simple Dreams. The film, currently in the pre-production stage, has been in the news for the past few days. Now, a report by Variety has revealed that the project has found its director in the form of Oscar-nominated filmmaker David O Russell. The film will be co-produced by James Keach and Ronstadt's longtime manager John Boylan.

Ronstadt's legacy and 'Simple Dreams'

Simple Dreams is the name of both Ronstadt's memoir and her 1977 studio album. American publishing company Simon & Schuster describes the book as, "Tracing the timeline of her remarkable life, Linda Ronstadt, whose forty-five-year career has encompassed a wide array of musical styles, weaves together a captivating story of her origins in Tucson, Arizona, and her rise to stardom in the Southern California music scene of the 1960s and '70s."

What is Ronstadt known for?

Ronstadt is one of the key figures of Hollywood pop culture and music and in her inimitable career, built a reputation for known for her rock, country, and Latin music. She worked on a staggering 29 studio albums and was the recipient of the American music world's biggest honors. These include 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, one Emmy, and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Latin Grammys. She retired in 2011.

Take a look at Russell's career

Director Russell (65) is known for directing several famous Hollywood movies such as American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter, I Heart Huckabees, and Three Kings. He also directed two episodes of the teen drama show Gossip Girl in 2011. His most recent directorial was the 2022 release Amsterdam, which was headlined by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, and Taylor Swift. He has received two Academy Award nominations for Silver Linings Playbook and one for American Hustle.

Gomez's career: Acting credits and famous songs

Singer-actor-producer and global sensation Gomez is known for starring in projects such as Wizards of Waverly Place, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Monte Carlo, and A Rainy Day in New York. She recently earned acclaim for her role in the comedy mystery show Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her popular songs include Lose You to Love Me, Good For You, 999, People You Know, and Birthday, among others.