Kangana Ranaut attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, which took place in Ayodhya on Monday, turned out to be a star-studded affair with high attendance from Tinseltown. Actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the several Bollywood celebrities who reached the devotional city on the historic day. Now, the Queen actor has shared a video of her shouting "Jai Shri Ram" on Instagram. The clip quickly went viral, with fans and followers taking to the comments section.

Ranaut's recent activities in Ayodhya

Earlier, Ranaut was also seen cleaning the temple premises and taking part in the Hanuman Yagya, a scripture-based group ritual led by her guru Rambhadarcharya. She shared her experience on Instagram and mentioned that she received her Guruji's blessings. In another post, she described the atmosphere in Ayodhya as being filled with devotion to Lord Ram and eagerly awaiting His arrival.

