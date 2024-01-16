Modi visits historic Ramayana site ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:34 pm Jan 16, 202403:34 pm

The visit to Veerbhadra Temple comes six days before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the historic Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi. The visit comes six days before the much-awaited pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Lepakshi holds significance in the epic Ramayana, as it is said to be the location where Jatayu attempted to stop the demon king Ravan from abducting Goddess Sita.

Why does this story matter?

The much-anticipated consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22 in the presence of PM Modi. The temple complex will be open to the public on January 23. Security arrangements have been strengthened and Ayodhya is abuzz with activity to prepare for the upcoming mega event.

PM Modi's 2-day trip to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala

During his two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, PM Modi is scheduled to launch a series of developmental projects. Among these are the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at Cochin Shipyard Limited. On Wednesday, he will offer prayers at the Guruvayur and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami temples in Kerala. The program will be followed by the inauguration of key infrastructure projects related to ports, shipping, and waterways.

NACIN's new campus to be inaugurated today

During his trip to Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN). He will also interact with officer trainees from the 74th and 75th batches of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes). Additionally, he will hold meetings with officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of inaugration

With the consecration ceremony just days away, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been incorporated with 1,500 public CCTV cameras across the city to ensure surveillance. Police will also conduct citywide patrols and strict verification of external individuals.