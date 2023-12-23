BJP, BJD spar over YouTuber Kamiya Jani's Jagannath Temple visit

1/7

Politics 3 min read

BJP, BJD spar over YouTuber Kamiya Jani's Jagannath Temple visit

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:17 pm Dec 23, 202310:17 pm

Controversy erupted over YouTuber Kamiya Jani's Jagannath Temple visit

A major controversy has erupted over social media influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani's visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned how Jani, accused of allegedly promoting beef consumption on her YouTube channel, was allowed entry into the 12th-century shrine where non-Hindus are not allowed. Odisha BJP General Secretary Jatin Mohanty even called for her arrest for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Here's a look at the whole controversy.

2/7

Know how controversy started

On December 16, Jani posted a video on her YouTube channel "Curly Tales," where she was seen interacting with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s VK Pandian, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide. The interview focused on the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and Mahaprasad, among other aspects of temple development. However, the BJP objected to Jani's presence, citing her alleged beef promotion, and use of a video camera inside the temple, prohibited by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

3/7

BJP leader demanded Jani, Pandian's arrest

Mohanty alleged the video hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and demanded Jani and Pandian's arrest under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), per ANI. "Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple... If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court," he said. Separately, BJP MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra slammed the ruling BJD leader and the YouTuber for the video in response to another BJD leader Manas Mangaraj's X post.

4/7

BJP MLA Mohapatra posted on X

5/7

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined chorus too

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined the chorus over the issue, saying one should refrain from acts that hurt the sentiments of devotees. "Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath holds great significance for the followers of Sanatan Dharma and all fellow Odiyas. No one should do anything that hurts the sentiments of Lord Jagannath's devotees," he said. "Whether knowingly or unknowingly, no one should play with the sentiments of the Odiyas and the followers of our revered deity," he added.

6/7

SJTA denies allegations of camera inside temple

In response to the allegations, the SJTA denied that a camera was taken inside the temple. "The allegation made by a certain political party about a YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this," it said. However, it assured an investigation and necessary action if the allegations are proven correct. The BJD also clarified that Jani consumed "Mahaprasad" at Radha Ballav Mutt (monastery), not within the temple premises.

7/7

Jani defends her visit on Instagram

Meanwhile, Jani defended her Jagannath Temple visit in an Instagram post. She said, "As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India...what a privilege it's been." "Not that anyone has reached out to me but just here to clarify that I don't and have never eaten Beef. Jai Jagannath," Jani added. However, the controversy continues as both parties maintain their positions.