Another train derails in Odisha 3 days after massive tragedy

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 05, 2023, 11:31 am 1 min read

A goods train derailed in Bargarh district, Odisha on Monday, barely three days after the state witnessed one of the worst train accidents in Balasore district killing nearly 290 people and injuring over 900 others on Friday, NDTV reported. Railway officials are yet to reveal details about the latest accident. However, initial reports suggest no casualties have been reported so far.

Watch: Images of the suspected accident site