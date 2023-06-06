India

Odisha train tragedy: Railways to ensure 'double locking arrangements'

The train accident in Odisha killed at least 275 people

After the three-way train accident in Odisha, which claimed 275 lives and injured over 900 passengers, the Indian Railways has instructed its zonal headquarters to ensure "double locking arrangements" in station relay rooms and compounds housing signal equipment (goomties), reported the Hindustan Times. This comes as the preliminary investigation suggested "signaling interference" as the cause behind the train crash.

Launch week-long safety drive immediately: Railways

In its circular on Monday, the Railways also ordered the immediate launch of a week-long safety drive with a particular focus on all goomties. "It should also be checked and ensured that there is 'data logging and generation of SMS alert for opening/closing of the door' of these relay rooms," the circular reportedly added.

Send safety drive results by June 14: Order

The letter further stated that it should be checked that the system of disconnection and reconnection for signaling and telecommunication (S&T) equipment is strictly followed as per the guidelines. The Railways added that follow-up action should be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed during the safety drive, and its results should be sent by June 14 to the board.