Canada gives space to Khalistanis: Jaishankar on 'damaged' India-Canada ties

Canada gives space to Khalistanis: Jaishankar on 'damaged' India-Canada ties

06:37 pm Jan 02, 2024

S Jaishankar has revealed reasons for what's 'damaging' India-Canada ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has expressed concern over the alleged influence of Khalistani forces in Canada, stating that their activities are damaging its relationship with India. In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar emphasized giving space to Khalistanis is not in the best interest of either nation but is, unfortunately, a part of Canadian politics. Moreover, he clarified the developments concerning India and Canada at the G20 Summit in New Delhi had nothing to do with the Khalistani issue.

Why does this story matter?

Bilateral ties between India and Canada nosedived in September 2023 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. In November, Financial Times reported the United States (US) thwarted a plan to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for which an Indian national was charged. Although Indo-Canadian ties have relatively stabilized, Jaishankar claimed that the key issue was the space given to extremism and radicalization in Canada.

G20 summit unrelated to Khalistani issue

Jaishankar said the Khalistani extremism had been an ongoing problem for years. He suggested the ongoing row with Canada didn't start at the G20 Summit. "The Khalistan issue has existed for years. I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other prime ministers," he said. To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong concern with Trudeau over the Khalistani issue during the summit, while a bilateral meeting was also canceled.

Know about Trudeau's allegations, diplomatic row

Last year, Trudeau accused India's government of being involved in Nijjar's death. He was allegedly shot dead by masked men at a gurdwara parking lot in Canada's Surrey on June 18, 2023. India dismissed the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and temporarily suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, too. Subsequently, New Delhi asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in India. It asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats to maintain mutual parity, a request that was fulfilled in October.

Indo-Canadian relations; New Delhi's probe panel after US inputs

India has since resumed some visa services in Canada and officials have hinted that the diplomatic relations are slightly better. Meanwhile, New Delhi has formed a committee to investigate allegations by US prosecutors regarding the foiled plot to assassinate pro-Khalistani Canadian-American Sikh activist Pannun. However, Jaishankar earlier informed the Rajya Sabha that, unlike the US, Canada has not provided any specific evidence or information to India on Nijjar's killing to launch a probe.