Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 23, 2023 | 11:32 am 3 min read

India has reacted strongly as Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

India slammed Pakistan for bringing up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (local time). India's first Secretary for the second committee of UNGA, Petal Gahlot, said Pakistan should stop cross-border terrorism, dismantle terror infrastructure, and vacate Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under its illegal occupation. Her remarks came after Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar, raised the Kashmir issue at the 78th session of the UNGA in New York.

Why does this story matter?

For many decades, the Kashmir issue has been a source of contention in India-Pakistan relations. The two countries also fought several wars over it. Both neighbors accuse each other of committing atrocities against people in their own areas of Kashmir, and there have been several examples of regional squabbles spilling over onto the world stage. Meanwhile, India frequently warned Pakistan not to raise the Kashmir issue in international forums like the UN, terming it an internal matter.

Pakistan misusing international forums: Gahlot

Responding to Kakar's speech, Gahlot accused Pakistan of habitually misusing international forums to allegedly spread baseless and malicious propaganda against India. "Member states of the UN and other multilateral organizations are well aware that Pakistan does so to deflect the international community's attention away from its own abysmal record on human rights," she said. Gahlot emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that "Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on the issue."

India outlines 3 peace actions for Pakistan to follow

She also outlined three actions for Pakistan to take for peace in South Asia. She asked it to stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its terror infrastructure immediately, vacate Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation, and stop alleged grave and persistent human rights violations against minorities in Pakistan. Gahlot also urged Pakistan to take credible and verifiable action against the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which India claimed were orchestrated in Pakistan.

Highlights human rights abuses in Pakistan

Moreover, Gahlot criticized Pakistan for its abysmal human rights record, citing attacks on minorities. "As a country with one of the world's worst human rights records, particularly regarding minority and women's rights, Pakistan should focus on addressing its own issues before pointing fingers at the world's largest democracy," she said. Gahlot cited an August 2023 attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, where 19 churches were allegedly set ablaze and 89 Christian houses were burned down.

Watch: Gahlot's full statement at UNGA

Kashmir key to peace between Pakistan, India: Kakar

In his UNGA address, Kakar raised the Kashmir issue, claiming it is one of the most long-standing issues on the UN agenda. He said Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all its neighbors, including India. However, he added, "Kashmir is the key to peace between Pakistan and India." Kakar said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir. Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the UNGA on Tuesday.

