Amid tensions with Canada, India plans tough diplomatic action: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:04 am Oct 07, 202311:04 am

Canada shifts diplomats from India to Singapore and Malaysia

India is reportedly planning to take tougher diplomatic decisions as it has asked Canada to recall over two dozen diplomats from its mission in New Delhi. The Canadian government has already relocated most of its diplomats working in India to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, amid the diplomatic dispute, CTV News reported. This comes after India reportedly accused the Canadian mission of "interference in internal matters" and stressed the need for "achieving parity" in diplomatic presence.

Why does this story matter?

India's demand that Canada reduce its diplomatic presence in India was the latest diplomatic blow administered by New Delhi following the suspension of visas for Canadians. The dispute between the countries has been exacerbated by the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in Nijjar's death, which strained relations between the two nations. India, however, dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated," expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

India wants Canada to recall numerous diplomats

The Canadian diplomats previously stationed in New Delhi have been moved to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore amid the diplomatic row and India's Tuesday (October 10) deadline for recalling the diplomats, per CTV News. While earlier reports indicated that 41 diplomats would be asked to leave, officials reportedly clarified that the request was specifically for "parity in diplomatic presence." However, News18 reported that India wants Canada to recall more than two dozen diplomats from its mission in New Delhi.

Visa ban, diplomatic immunity threats

In addition to expelling diplomats, India has imposed a visa ban on Canadian citizens, with exceptions for those holding valid Indian visas and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders. The Indian government has also reportedly warned that it might revoke diplomatic immunity for any remaining Canadian diplomats after the said deadline. The specific number of diplomats who have relocated from India is currently unknown.

Jaishankar flags extremism, Trudeau says talks with India on

In recent comments made during his visit to the United States, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar publicly criticized Canada for providing a haven for extremists. On the other hand, both Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly have stated that they are in talks with India. Furthermore, Joly emphasized the importance of having Canadian diplomats on the ground in New Delhi during this "extremely challenging time" for relations between the two nations.