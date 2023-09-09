India, US to send astronauts to ISS in 2024

Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023

The collaboration was originally announced during PM Modi's visit to the US in June (Photo credit: NASA)

India and the United States (US) have initiated talks to establish a strategic framework for human space flight by 2023 end, with plans to send Indian astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. Following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions, this will be another space milestone for India. The two countries also aim to increase coordination on planetary defense to protect Earth and space assets from asteroid impacts and near-Earth objects.

Joint efforts for Indian astronauts' ISS mission

Following bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden issued a joint statement. It stated that they have set out on a course to reach new frontiers in all sectors of space cooperation. It added the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have initiated discussions on "modalities, capacity building, and training" for a joint effort to the ISS next year.

Enhancing cooperation in space exploration and defense

Moreover, the Indian and US leaders have welcomed efforts to establish a working group for commercial space collaboration under the existing India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group. This will further enhance cooperation between the two nations in the field of space exploration and defense. The US will also back India's participation in asteroid detection and tracking through the Minor Planet Center.

Strengthening quantum domain and tech sharing

The US has also reaffirmed its commitment to working with India in the quantum domain, bilaterally and through the Quantum Entanglement Exchange, a platform for international quantum exchange opportunities. The countries also recommitted to promoting policies and adapting regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between their industry, government, and academic institutions. This includes continued engagement through an inter-agency monitoring mechanism under the bilateral Strategic Trade Dialogue, established in June 2023.

