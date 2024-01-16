Mysuru sculptor's Ram Lalla idol selected for Ram Mandir

The idol depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy

A Ram Lalla idol created by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has said. Speaking about Yogiraj at a press conference, Rai praised the Mysuru-based sculptor's remarkable "concentration and sacrifice" during the statue's crafting. He also said that Yogiraj didn't talk to his family members for months while working on the statue.

Why does this story matter?

The much-anticipated consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony for the Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple complex will be open to the public on January 23. Security arrangements have been strengthened and Ayodhya is abuzz with activity to prepare for the upcoming mega event.

New Ram Lalla statue: Carved from stone, weighs over 150kg

Talking about the Ram Lalla's statue, Rai said that the idol has been carved out of stone and weighs "somewhere between 150 to 200kgs." He also stated that the idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture. Rai said that the current idol of Ram Lalla, which has been worshipped for the last seven decades, will also remain in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

Sculptor behind India Gate Subhash Chandra Bose's statue

Yogiraj has been associated with the work of idol-making for several generations, temple trust's general secretary said. According to reports, the Mysuru-based sculptor has also made the 30-foot Subhash Chandra Bose statue displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. Yogiraj has also sculpted the Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath.

Rituals for Ram Mandir's 'pran pratistha' ceremony begin

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the temple began on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to be held for seven days, culminating in the inauguration on January 22. The host appointed by the trust will conduct the atonement ceremony, the Vishnu worship and cow offering will be held on the Saryu River banks. On Wednesday, a procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will arrive in Ayodhya with devotees carrying Saryu water inside "Mangal Kalash".

The schedule ahead

After the arrival of "Mangal Kalash", formal rituals with start with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja on Thursday. The holy fire will be lit on Friday following the establishment of "Navagraha" and a holy ceremony surrounding the fire. According to reports, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on Saturday. "Vaastu Shanti" and "Annadhivas" rites will take place after this.

Timing of Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony

On the penultimate day before the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be bathed in 125 urns on Sunday before it is laid to rest. Finally, the main pran pratishtha ceremony will start at 12:30pm next Monday (January 22), and the deity of Ram Lalla will be officially consecrated. Devotees from atleast 150 nations are set to attend the grand ceremony in Ayodhya to celebrate the occasion.