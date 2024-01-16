Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa confirmed to perform at Grammys 2024

By Tanvi Gupta Jan 16, 2024

Grammys 2024: First acts revealed

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and we cannot wait! On Tuesday, the Recording Academy unveiled the first three acts set to take the stage on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo—all previous Best New Artist winners—will dazzle the audience with their unique talents. The live broadcast will take place on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Eilish's Grammy nominations: A quick overview

Eilish is making waves with six Grammy nominations this year, including five for her hit song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie. This catchy tune is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video. Eilish recently snagged the Best Original Song award at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for What Was I Made For?

Rodrigo scored big with six nominations!

Rodrigo is also turning heads with six Grammy nods this year. Her powerful sophomore album Guts is in the running for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while her haunting single Vampire is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Additionally, Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl has earned a nomination for Best Rock Song. Both Eilish and Rodrigo are among the youngest and most-nominated artists at this year's event.

Look at Lipa's nominations and other top contenders

Lipa's infectious Barbie soundtrack single Dance the Night has scored nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media. R&B sensation SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, who each have seven nominations. Bridgers has six nods for her work with Boygenius and one for her collaboration with SZA.

Trevor Noah will return as host for fourth consecutive year

Stand-up comedian and former Television host, Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year. Noah himself is a Grammy nominee this year, with a nod in the Best Comedy Album category for I Wish You Would. The star-studded show will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy, with Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.