Year ender: Breakthrough music artists in 2023

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Year ender: Breakthrough music artists in 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 07:00 pm Dec 20, 202307:00 pm

Add these breakthrough music artists from 2023 to your playlist

Step into the pulsating heart of the music scene as we unveil a compilation that echoes the vibrancy and innovation of 2023. This year has witnessed a wave of groundbreaking talent, reshaping genres and leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. Let's celebrate the fresh voices, genre-defying sounds, and bold expressions that have captivated audiences and redefined the landscape of contemporary music.

2/6

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo emerged as a force in the music industry in 2023, captivating audiences with her raw vulnerability and relatable storytelling. The breakout star, known for her debut album SOUR, seamlessly blends pop and alternative influences. She released her second album Guts in September 2023. Rodrigo's authentic approach to songwriting has resonated globally, solidifying her as an impactful presence in contemporary music.

3/6

Muni Long

In 2023, Muni Long featured on Still Work by OG Parker, also featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and emerged as a breakout artist, leaving a mark on the music landscape. Known for her genre-blurring sound that seamlessly blends R&B, pop, and soul, the Grammy-winning singer captivates audiences with her sultry vocals and magnetic stage presence. Her distinct style and compelling narratives have garnered widespread acclaim.

4/6

GloRilla

GloRilla stormed onto the music scene with a powerful and genre-defying presence in 2022 with F.N.F. (Let's Go). Hailing from the underground rap circuit, GloRilla's innovative fusion of trap beats and insightful lyricism sets her apart. Her magnetic energy has garnered attention, marking her as a rising force in hip-hop. In 2023, she released On Wat U On in collaboration with Moneybagg Yo.

5/6

Latto

Latto first appeared in the TV series The Rap Game in 2016 and has shined ever since. Her clever wordplay and unapologetic authenticity have propelled her to the forefront of the hip-hop landscape. Latto's participation in BTS member Jungkook's 2023 song Seven gave her her first No. 1 hit on both the Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts.

6/6

Blondshell

American indie rock musician Blondshell commands attention with her unique blend of alternative rock and electronic influences. Hailing from the cutting-edge intersections of music, this enigmatic artist captivates audiences with ethereal vocals. Blondshell's genre-bending approach and bold aesthetics signal a new wave in contemporary music. She earned positive reviews for her self-titled debut album when it was released by Partisan Records in April 2023.