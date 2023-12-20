'Eagle' trailer: Ravi Teja starrer promises 'MASSive' actioner
Ravi Teja is a bonafide superstar of Telugu films and the Mass Maharaja is gearing up for another lucrative year in 2024. The actor has set his eagle eyes on the box office with the spy thriller Eagle. On Wednesday, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer. The trailer showcases Teja in a sleek and suave manner and promises some impeccable action.
Cast, release date, and trailer details
The movie promises an adrenaline-filled edge-of-the-seat thriller. The peppy background score and Teja's charismatic presence have increased the intrigue by notches. The cast includes Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and Kavya Thapar, among others. The movie is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni and is releasing on January 13, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti. The project is bankrolled by People Media Factory.