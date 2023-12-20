'Eagle' trailer: Ravi Teja starrer promises 'MASSive' actioner

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Eagle' trailer: Ravi Teja starrer promises 'MASSive' actioner

By Aikantik Bag 04:56 pm Dec 20, 202304:56 pm

'Eagle' releases on January 13, 2024

Ravi Teja is a bonafide superstar of Telugu films and the Mass Maharaja is gearing up for another lucrative year in 2024. The actor has set his eagle eyes on the box office with the spy thriller Eagle. On Wednesday, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer. The trailer showcases Teja in a sleek and suave manner and promises some impeccable action.

2/3

Cast, release date, and trailer details

The movie promises an adrenaline-filled edge-of-the-seat thriller. The peppy background score and Teja's charismatic presence have increased the intrigue by notches. The cast includes Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and Kavya Thapar, among others. The movie is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni and is releasing on January 13, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti. The project is bankrolled by People Media Factory.

3/3

Twitter Post