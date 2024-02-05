'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' releases on April 19

Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift announces album, 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT'

What's the story Swifties, it's time to assemble! Yes, Taylor Swift just announced her new album titled THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT after bagging her 13th Grammy Award win. The global pop star won the award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Midnights. Fans online are elated with Swift's announcement and expressed their excitement, too. The singer also unveiled the release date of the album.

While taking to social media, Swift posted a monochromatic album cover with a handwritten note. She penned, "All's fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19." Many fans lauded her move of announcing a new album during her acceptance speech calling it an "iconic" way of branding. Swift has been nominated in six categories at the Grammys 2024.

