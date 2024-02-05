Miley Cyrus wins Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance

Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus's 'Flowers' wins Best Pop Solo Performance

By Aikantik Bag 07:40 am Feb 05, 202407:40 am

What's the story Miley Cyrus, the renowned American singer and songwriter, has finally bagged her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for Flowers at the 66th annual awards ceremony. Held at the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Cyrus triumphed over tough contenders like Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire, and Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?.

Next Article

Details

Cyrus's reaction after the historic win

While accepting the award, Cyrus said, "I'm gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic." Back in November 2023, she expressed her thoughts on the nomination and said, "It's fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy." Cyrus has also been nominated for other prestigious categories such as Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post