Red Velvet's Wendy to make a solo comeback; agency confirms

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Red Velvet's Wendy to make a solo comeback; agency confirms

By Aikantik Bag 04:33 pm Jan 15, 202404:33 pm

Red Velvet's Wendy is set for a solo comeback

Get ready, K-pop fans! Red Velvet's Wendy is gearing up for an exciting solo comeback with her second album. Speculations were on after a News1 report suggested the same. Reacting to the same, the artist's agency SM Entertainment has released a statement. The agency also mentioned that the release date will be shared once everything is set in stone.

2/3

First solo comeback in three years

This thrilling news marks Wendy's first solo venture in nearly three years since her debut mini-album Like Water dropped in April 2021, boasting double title tracks Like Water and When This Rain Stops. Last November, Red Velvet made waves with their third full-length album, Chill Kill. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for Wendy's solo comeback!

3/3

Twitter Post