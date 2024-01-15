Red Velvet's Wendy to make a solo comeback; agency confirms
Get ready, K-pop fans! Red Velvet's Wendy is gearing up for an exciting solo comeback with her second album. Speculations were on after a News1 report suggested the same. Reacting to the same, the artist's agency SM Entertainment has released a statement. The agency also mentioned that the release date will be shared once everything is set in stone.
First solo comeback in three years
This thrilling news marks Wendy's first solo venture in nearly three years since her debut mini-album Like Water dropped in April 2021, boasting double title tracks Like Water and When This Rain Stops. Last November, Red Velvet made waves with their third full-length album, Chill Kill. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for Wendy's solo comeback!