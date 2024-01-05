'Aamar Boss': Rakhee Gulzar's comeback project is filming now

Veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar is making a comeback on celluloid with the upcoming Bengali drama Aamar Boss. Director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee are known for helming gripping dramas. After the humongous success of Raktabeej, the pair is now shooting their next slated for a Summer 2024 release. Windows Production took to social media and revealed that Aamar Boss has started filming now.

Cast and other details

Roy and Mukherjee are very adept when it comes to translating the emotional core on celluloid. Their work revolves around human instincts and Bengali cinephiles are expecting to witness Gulzar in a new avatar. The cast includes Mukherjee and Srabanti Chatterjee, among others. This marks Gulzar's comeback to theatrical Bengali feature after the National Award-winning Shubho Mahurat (2003) directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

