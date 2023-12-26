'Blocked everywhere': Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post on son Zoravar's birthday

'Blocked everywhere': Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post on son Zoravar's birthday

By Tanvi Gupta 03:48 pm Dec 26, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan pens emotional message on son Zoravar's birthday

On Tuesday, Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to convey a touching birthday message for his son Zoravar. Currently leading the Punjab Kings team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhawan has separated from his wife, Aesha Mukerji. Hence, in his heartfelt, the cricketer noted that has been unable to see Zoravar in person for a year. Dhawan also claimed that he has been "blocked" from all digital channels that would allow him to communicate with his son.

'It's been a year since I saw you in person'

In the post, Dhawan expressed his love and yearning for Zoravar, recalling their last in-person meeting a year ago. He shared, "It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere." Despite the absence of direct contact, Dhawan mentioned that he communicates with his son telepathically, stating, "I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely."

Dhawan revealed sending messages to Zoravar 'almost every day'

Further, Dhawan urged Zoravar to approach life with generosity and "be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong." He advised his son to be fun-loving yet accountable and to develop into a "giver," asking him to be "naughty but not destructive." Though he has been "blocked from everywhere," Dhawan revealed he sends messages to Zoravar nearly every day, asking about his well-being and sharing updates from his own life. He penned, "Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day."

Take a look at his moving Instagram post

Court grants divorce and visitation rights to Dhawan

In October 2023, a Delhi court granted Dhawan a divorce on the grounds of "cruelty" and "mental agony" inflicted by Mukerji. It also awarded mandatory visitation rights to the cricketer to see his son in India and Australia. The court directed his ex-wife to bring Zoravar to India for visitation purposes, including overnight stays with the cricketer and his family during school vacations. However, it appears that Dhawan is currently unable to connect with his son even through virtual means.

Shedding light on intricacies of Dhawan's divorce

Dhawan and Mukerji tied the knot in 2021. In his petition, Dhawan claimed that Mukerji, with two daughters from a previous marriage, initially pledged to relocate to India. However, she later refused, citing custody concerns over her daughters. Dhawan also accused his ex-wife of coercing ownership changes in Australia, claiming she owns 99% of one property and is a joint owner in two others he bought. Notably, Mukerji and Zoravar are Australian citizens.